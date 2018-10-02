Posted on by

A Pause for Peace


The Xenia Chrome Divas present a check to the FVPC.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The Greene County Family Violence Prevention Center held its Pause for Peace vigil at The Greene in Beavercreek Oct. 1. The event featured proclamations, a survivor’s story and other activities.


Family violence survivor Ashley tells her story.


Three students participate in the candle lighting ceremony.


