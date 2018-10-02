HALO launches shoe drive fundraiser

XENIA — Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned – HALO is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through Nov. 16 to raise funds for their Animal Rescue/Behavior Modification Facility.

HALO will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit HALO’s new facility.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the following locations: Live Better Massage and Relaxation, Gypsy-Alley Boutique, Tonya’s Pampered Pets, A Cut Above Salon, Broken & Beloved Floral & Designs and Xenia Community Schools.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Cathy Winter Brown, Public Relations for HALO. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for this much needed behavior facility, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to HALO, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.

HALO is a non-profit organization with state of the art kennel and training facility is in the process of being built. This facility will be a temporary home of SAFE PETS dogs, shelter dogs in need of behavior modification before adoption, and those dogs in need of extensive training. Our mission is to reduce the population of owner surrendered animals in shelters.Visit www.halok9behavior.com/ for more information.