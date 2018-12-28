Artsy holiday greetings

Submitted photos
Xenia Preschool and elementary school students drew holiday-themed art which the district used on its Christmas card. Pictured is artwork done by McKinley first grader Brynna Ashworth.
Arrowood third grader Gemma Warwick drew this Christmas tree.
McKinley first grader Haylynn Mickle designed this festive wreath.
