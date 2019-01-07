Clark State Xenia location registering students

XENIA — Clark State Community College is open for student enrollment at its new Xenia location in the REACH Center 336 S. Progress Drive.

Classes begin Monday, Jan. 14. Day and evening classes will be offered along with child care for those who need it.

“In addition to our Beavercreek campus, Clark State is excited to open a second location to serve our Greene County residents,” said Dr. Theresa Felder, senior vice president of student success for Clark State. “Xenia is located in the center of the county, so residents from areas like Jamestown will have easier access to Clark State.”

Felder said Clark State’s goal is to help develop the workforce in Greene County to fill jobs in the county and surrounding areas.

“Clark State will focus on health careers at the Xenia campus and will offer general transfer degrees: an associate of arts and an associate of science,” she said. “College Credit Plus courses will also be available for high school students.”

Felder said Clark State would like to expand the Xenia campus to offer an increasing number of academic programs and services to continue to meet the needs of students. In addition to degree and certificate programs, Clark State will offer workforce training, seminars and workshops at the new location.

Clark State will use 4,950 square feet of the Xenia facility for classrooms, laboratories and offices. At full capacity, the classrooms will allow Clark State to serve approximately 300-400 students.

Clark State, in collaboration with the City of Xenia, Kettering Health Network, the YMCA of Greater Dayton, the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center and Central State University built the new facility to address educational, health and workforce needs in Greene County.

The Clark State Xenia location is open for enrollment 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, January 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, January 11, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 12.