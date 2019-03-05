Tradesmen share goods, history at fair

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Greene County residents find more than 60 tradesmen from all over the country selling Native American flutes, handmade brooms, firearms, pottery and more at the Old Town Trade Faire March 2 at the fairgrounds.

Wyatt Barber, 8, and Olivia Barber, 16, work their table at the fair.

