Bombatch receives OHSAA media award

DAYTON — Xenia Daily Gazette & Fairborn Daily Herald Sports Editor John Bombatch was chosen as a recipient of the 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Media Service Award for the Southwest District.

“It is an honor to have John Bombatch receive this award from OHSAA,” said Managing Editor Merrilee Embs. “We are proud of the hard work John does every day to promote our local sports teams in Greene County.”

Bombatch is the 39th sports journalist to be honored by the Southwest District and the OHSAA since 1997. He was recognized on March 9 during halftime of the Division I boys high school basketball tournament game at the University of Dayton Arena.

Bombatch was honored alongside another Aim Media Midwest sports writer, Dale Barger, of the Greenville Daily Advocate.

Last year’s award recipients for the Southwest district were Wade Linville of Brown County Press and Elise Jesse of Cincinnati WLWT-TV.

The organization presents awards yearly to local media for their dedicated coverage of high school sports.

Bombatch has been the sports editor since 2013 and lives in Kettering with his son. Prior to working for the Greene County News newspapers he served as a sports writer, and later as sports editor, for the former Middletown Journal for 20 years.