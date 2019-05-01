Thousands to graduate from WSU May 4

FAIRBORN — Graduating students and their families will celebrate the culmination of their education at Wright State University when the college holds its 2019 spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 4.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Wright State Nutter Center. Tickets are required.

The spring class of 2019 includes 2,082 graduates. Wright State will award 22 associate degrees, 1,457 bachelor’s degrees, 592 master’s and 32 doctoral degrees.

Graduates hail from 63 Ohio counties, including 1,913 from the 16 counties anchored by Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses. Graduates come from 27 total states. The class includes 146 international students from 34 nations, with India boasting the largest number of foreign graduates with 55.

A majority of graduates, 1,118, are women. Graduating students range in age from 19 to 70.

Graduates by college:

– College of Education and Human Services: 372

– College of Engineering and Computer Science: 410

– College of Liberal Arts: 487

– College of Nursing and Health: 110

– College of Science and Mathematics: 311

– Raj Soin College of Business: 314

– Boonshoft School of Medicine: 31 (master’s degree only)

– Lake Campus: 47

During commencement, Wright State will additionally award an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters to Amanda Wright Lane, great grandniece of Wilbur and Orville Wright and an enthusiastic supporter of the university.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab. Individuals can also watch the event online at wright.edu/streaming.