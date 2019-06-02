Grant will help juvenile court upgrade e-filing

XENIA — It will soon be easier to do business with Greene County Juvenile Court.

Judge Adolfo Tornichio accepted a technology grant check from Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French for $37,830. The grant, written by Magistrate Amy Lewis, will be used for e-filing upgrades to the court’s case management system.

Tornichio said the prosecutor’s office and the county’s children services department will use it initially in order to work out any bugs prior to it “going live to those in private practice.”

The grant was one of three French presented Friday. Others went to Eaton Municipal Court and to Champaign County Common Pleas Court.

“The courts tell us what (they) want, ‘here’s what we need …’ and we hand over the money,” French said. “I’m glad the Supreme Court could be a part of it.”

The county commission also had a hand in the grant, giving its approval before Lewis could apply.

“This is an example of the cooperation we’ve got in Greene County,” Commissioner Bob Glaser said. “We go after what we call OPM, other people’s money.”

In the past five years, the Supreme Court has awarded more than $14 million in technology grants for projects like Greene County’s.

