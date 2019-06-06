Helping the community recover

BEAVERCREEK — Ten days after the outbreak of 15 tornadoes on Memorial Day, residents of Beavercreek and Beavercreek Township continue the clean up from the damage. While most power has been restored and all boil water advisories have been lifted, residents still face significant challenges.

Damaged homes and businesses continue to be assessed by local authorities and representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency are assessing damage for possible federal assistance.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce has set up a central website with helpful information for victims of the tornadoes. Visit www.beavercreekchamber.org.

Yard debris pick up/drop off

City residents who are cleaning up can take yard debris free of charge, to the Greene County Environmental Services Recycling Complex at 2145 Greene Way Blvd., Xenia. The city will be collecting yard debris from the affected area in and around Kemp and Grange Hall Roads within the next few weeks, place debris just inside the curb, not in the street.

Water distribution sites

Be Hope Church: 1850 N Fairfield Rd. Beavercreek FREE, take what you need

Beavercreek Commerce Center Corner of Kemp and Grange Hall Rd. Beavercreek – FREE, take what you need

Vineyard Church Beavercreek Campus: 4051 Indian Ripple Road Beavercreek

Ice distribution sites

Sonic Drive In: 3970 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Beavercreek 45324 – FREE ice available from 8am to 8pm in June

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 502-4527.

