Posted on by

Sunshine at last


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.


Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_Toddler.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BoyFlag.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BoyGirl.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_BoyPail.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_PinkGirl.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/06/web1_Toddlers2.jpgAnna Bolton | Greene County News The sun is out. After days and days of rain, kids of all ages splash through Xenia Station Splash Pad early afternoon June 26, a true summer day.