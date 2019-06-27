Street party to support downtown revitalization

XENIA — The City of Xenia and Montgomery Insurance & Investments are excited to present Xenia Lives, a street party to benefit Xenia Downtown Revitalization on Saturday, July 20. The event is free admission and features food, vendors, beer and music from 2 to 9pm with headlining Xenia-based band, The New Old-Fashioned and a number of other great regional roots and Americana artists.

“David Payne and I got to talking about what would be fun to do when the idea of throwing a festival in downtown Xenia came up,” David Obenour, organizer of Xenia Lives said. “The area’s been going through an amazing transformation and The New Old-Fashioned guys are from there. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to do something cool in their hometown.”

In addition to The New Old-Fashioned, the first annual Xenia Lives features music from the Tim Pritchard Revelry, Once a Pine, Neo American Pioneers, Trey Stone and the Ringers, Age Nowhere and Charlie and Amanda Jackson. There will also be beer for sale from Xenia’s own Devil Wind Brewing and local food trucks and artisan vendors.

“Keeping this event free was important to us,” Obenour said. “We don’t want there to be any excuse not to want to come out on a beautiful summer day and check out the great bands, beers and eats that Xenia and the surrounding area has to offer. Of course there will be VIP tickets too, if you want a little more elbow room and a shorter line for those beers, but either way it’s going to be a great afternoon out in the City of Hospitality!”

In addition to the City of Xenia and Montgomery Insurance & Investments, other partners for Xenia Lives include Xenia Smoke Shop, Devil Wind Brewing, Real Roots Radio, Sound Valley and Stephan and Associates Wealth Management.

For those interested in attending Xenia Lives, the event takes place on Saturday, July 20th from 2-9pm. Admission is free and limited VIP tickets are available for $25 in advance at https://bit.ly/2IMLUzD or $35 at the gate.