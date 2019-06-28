Residents choosing between new licenses

XENIA — Residents may need to renew their driver’s licenses before Oct. 1, 2020 if they don’t have Ohio’s newest license yet.

On July 2, 2018, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) introduced a new driver’s license and identification card in an effort to increase security and identity protection, plus comply with federal regulations. This means Ohio residents now must choose between two cards when they visit the BMV: Compliant DL-ID or Standard DL-ID.

Marty Heide, a Greene County outreach representative for Congressman Mike Turner, talked about the differences of the two at a Greene County Commissioners meeting June 27.

“The compliant one has a little blue star in the upper right hand corner,” Heide said.

The star on the compliant license indicates that the license meets national travel security requirements and is accepted when flying commercially or entering federal facilities.

Residents must bring additional documents with them for the first issuance of a compliant license and at the time of renewal. Identity documents required include: full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, two proofs of Ohio residency (bill or invoice mailed to residence with name and address), proof of legal presence (passport or birth certificate), and proof of name change if necessary.

Alternately, the standard license is not vetted through the Department of Homeland Security or Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and therefore can not be used as a federal ID, Heide said. This means residents will have to carry another piece of identification with them (passport or birth certificate) in order to fly commercially (including domestic flights) or enter a federal building.

Identity documents required at first time issuance of the standard license are: full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, one proof of Ohio residency and proof of legal presence. No additional documents are needed at time of renewal.

“They also will not issue you a license on the spot. They will give you a piece of paper that says you applied for one, which you will carry for two weeks, then you get your license in the mail,” she continued.

Heide said there is no difference in price between the two.

Licenses and identification cards issued prior to July 2, 2018 will not be accepted by TSA after Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

If residents can’t find their Social Security card, they can request a new card to be mailed to them by visiting the Social Security Administration at 80 Progress Drive in Xenia.

For detailed information, visit bmv.ohio.gov.