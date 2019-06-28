From farm to table

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

J.R. Sutherlin and Dan Waters help as shoppers pick out red tomatoes at the Farm to Table Produce truck June 27. The truck visits the Xenia Rural King parking lot Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Also on the truck this time: zucchini, yellow squash, green beans, eggplant, new potatoes, cucumbers, onions, watermelons, blueberries, jellies and berry butter, plus Michelle Wilcox’s baked goods like gluten-free pumpkin bread.

Dan Waters splits a just-ripe peach in half.

One boy tastes a peach as he shops.

