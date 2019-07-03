First Fridays set for Independence Day celebration

XENIA — Before all the red, white and booms at Shawnee Park July 5, downtown Xenia will be hopping with First Friday.

Celebrate Independence Day with a bang from 5-9 p.m. as Michael Locke & the Repeat Offenders, along with The Relics entertain. The cruise-in will be full of classic cars and hot rods and downtown eateries will be offering specials. The food vendors at the First Fridays Food Court at South Detroit and Second streets will be serving up crowd favorites including pork chops, barbecue, sweet corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, lemonade shakes and more.

Watch the strolling and stationary performers at various locations throughout the night including The Amazing Giants, who aim to dazzle the crowds with their red, white and blue costumes and stilt walking skills. Aerialists will leap, flip, and fly through the air during performances in front of the courthouse and jugglers Tony Steinbach, Matt Jergens and Evan Smith will join in the fun as well.

As you wait to have your likeness drawn by caricaturist Dennis Porter, receive a balloon animal from Lucky the Clown and Bonkers for Balloons, have your face painted at the KraZ booth on South Detroit Street or be picked to assist in a trick with Dave Davis’ Magic Show. Euro Bungee will be back as well.

Other featured attractions include the Xenia Bouncy Castle and the Kid’s Carnival. The caboose at Xenia Station on South Detroit Street will also be open to the public from 5-7 p.m.

And a variety of vendors and local businesses will be providing games and giveaways at their booths for kids and adults.