Locals appointed to WSU board

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine appointed a pair from Greene County Wednesday to serve on the Wright State University Board of Trustees.

Andrew J. Platt of Xenia and Martin J. Grunder of Bellbrook were named to replace Anuj Goyal — whose term expired — and the remainder of the vacant term of former Trustee C.D. Moore.

Grunder’s term ends June 30, 2020, while Platt’s term ends June 30, 2028.

Grunder is a University of Dayton graduate and president and CEO of Grunder Landscaping Co., while Platt is a 2009 graduate of WSU and managing director of Northwestern Mutual in Beavercreek.

The appointments come a day after an Ohio inspector general investigation found wrongdoings regarding payments to a consultant and land acquisition made by Double Bowler, a WSU-established non-profit.

