Get hooked on fishing, fun at the fair

XENIA — It could be love at first bite for Greene County Fair goers this year.

As a new attraction, the 180th edition of the longest running fair west of the Allegheny Mountains will feature the Youngstown-based First Bite Fishing Tank. A mobile fishing tank stocked with fish that can be found in local streams, rivers and ponds, the exhibit teaches the basics to those who know little or nothing about fishing.

Instructors are on site and there are multiple stations for people to give fishing a try, hoping they’ll get hooked on the recreational sport. They can learn the basics of casting, baiting, catch and release methods and more. And with a little luck and skill, someone may catch a fish or two.

“Apparently it’s really great,” said fair secretary Esther Pierson. “That’s gonna be really cool.”

Also new this year is the sheep decorating contest July 28. That will replace the lamb cook-off, which will not take place due to lack of entrants, Pierson said.

The rest of the week, “A Fair for all Seasons,” will feature a lot of the same popular attractions and events.

The High Flying Pages will bring their circus of thrills to the activity lawn. Tentative parts of the show include the flying trapeze, the Russian Swing, and the Globe of Death, where motorcycles go full throttle in a round sphere, configuring a choreographed routine.

“Everybody was so overwhelmed with them they asked them back this year,” Pierson said. “They are awesome.”

The Greene County Marketplace is open from 4-10 p.m. daily and will feature homemade crafts among other local items.

“People just don’t go in there because they think the building is not open, but it is open,” Pierson said.

Country singers Jimmy Allen and Riley Green will be in concert July 30 and Family Day is July 31, when admission is just $3 with a non-perishable item to donate. The last day of the fair, Aug. 3 is also a discount day and $1 from every ticket will go to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes, Pierson said.

Don’t forget about the meal deal either. Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., admission is free for those just wanting to get lunch at one of the many food vendors, including a new pizza trailer. Those participating will pay $6 at the door and receive a meal deal ticket which must be returned to the gate before 1 p.m. the same day for a refund.

Rides open at 4 p.m. Monday, July 29. Unlimited ride wristbands will be available July 31.

One event not on the schedule is the watermelon eating contest. Due to low participation, 4H decided to give it a year off, according to Rebecca Supinger, 4H educator.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

