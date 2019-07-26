Public asked for information in wrong-way fatal crash

XENIA — Officials are asking members of the public to report any information they may have about the activities of a driver who was allegedly involved in a recent fatal wrong-way crash on I-675.

Beavercreek Police Department sent a preliminary report to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller July 26 regarding the June 21 crash that killed Paige Patrick, 23, of Vandalia, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office. Haller said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was Ronald K. Myer of Centerville.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing, with the reconstruction report, blood and urine test results, and autopsy report still pending.

“Once all of the information is received and additional review conducted by necessary experts, the case will be presented to a Greene County Grand Jury for a possible felony indictment,” the release states.

Anyone who has any information about the activities of Myer on June 21, “which would be relevant to his operation of the 2004 Jaguar X Type vehicle which struck the victim’s 2002 Acura sedan,” according to the release, can call Beavercreek Detective Brad Piasecki at 937-427-5520 or Investigator Fred Meadows of the Prosecutor’s Office at 937-562- 5250.