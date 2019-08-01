Lide gets big win in showmanship

XENIA — Jacob Lide didn’t have much time to celebrate a big win in the poultry showmanship Tuesday.

After winning the junior class he had to hand his bird to his mother and bolt to another barn to show his market hog. But he undoubtedly made time to whoop it up after his monumental victory, given his history with a fellow 4H member in the event.

“Stewart Kroh, he’s beat me the last two years,” Lide said. “He does chickens all the time. He’s very knowledgeable.”

That’s what the showmanship is about — handling the animal and knowledge of the animal. And Lide, 12, used the last two red-ribbon finishes to prepare for this year.

“I learned to study more,” the Greene Acres 4H member said. “Try not to study the last day.”

There was a moment of trepidation at the end however. When the judge began lining up his winners Lide was the first to be picked. Some judges grab the winner first. Others grab the winner last.

“I thought I was going to get fifth place,” he said.

Lide said he was surprised to win.

“(But) I was happy too,” he added.

Charity Dunn was third, Krista Dunn fourth, and Mackenzie Cox fifth.

Whitney Eavers started her Greene County Fair career batting 1,000. The Greeneview Middle School 12-year-old, a member of Jeans and Jodhpurs 4H, won her first three poultry events including market chickens and poultry novice showmanship.

Eavers won the showmanship, which was packed with two dozen entrants, with her black-breasted old English bantam hen.

“I was really nervous,” she said. “There were a lot of different questions. Definitely not thinking out of all those people I’d get first. I was really happy.”

Eavers isn’t quite done yet, either. After the market bird sale today, she will be in Saturday’s fun horse show.

It’s a busy first week, but she isn’t complaining.

“It’s not that bad so far.”

Hannah Conover was second in the novice showmanship, followed by Rebecca Conover, Ella Simmons, and Kendal Bertelson.

