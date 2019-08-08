Commissioners proclaim August as Child Support Awareness Month

XENIA — Greene County Commissioners recently proclaimed August as Child Support Awareness Month to acknowledge the needs of children and how others can support them.

“To improve the well-being of Ohio’s families and to assist them with realizing their greatest successes, children need positive emotional and financial support,” the proclamation, read at the commissioners’ meeting, begins.

According to Monica Schiffler, public relations specialist for Greene County Children Services, Ohio’s child support program impacts more children than any other public program in Ohio except education.

“One in three children is affected by Ohio’s child support program — that’s over one million children,” Schiffler said in a release.

Schiffler noted the cost-effectiveness of the program, saying that the state’s child support program collects $8.27 for every dollar expended, which is higher than the national average. For every $4 expended on child support, $5 is saved in other programs. Schiffler said child support collections lower poverty by 25 percent.

Last year, the Greene County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA), a division of Job and Family Services, served over 13,000 children and collected $28 million, the release states.

CSEA’s services include establishing paternity and support orders, collecting child support for families, and enforcing court orders and health insurance coverage.

“The love and support of both parents is crucial to making a difference for kids,” said Beth Rubin, director of Job and Family Services.

CSEA works closely with the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, Juvenile Court, Domestic Relations Court, and the Clerk of Courts to meet the requirements of the child support program. Reportedly, Greene County is the most cost-effective CSEA in the state, collecting $18.99 for every dollar expended.

“We know that it takes support to grow up happy and strong, and we want to see children thrive,” said Monica Talkington, CSEA division administrator.

Photo courtesy Greene County Children Services Greene County Department of Job and Family Services staff — including Child Support Enforcement Agency — wore green Aug. 7 to raise awareness of Child Support Awareness Month.