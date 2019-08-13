Beavercreek ALDI reopening after tornado

BEAVERCREEK — After sustaining severe tornado damage and temporary closure, ALDI at 2451 Lakeview Drive will celebrate its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The store was one of many local businesses impacted by the storms that struck the Dayton area in late May.

The Beavercreek reopening will feature a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers, a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce and a complimentary eco-friendly bag distribution.

“We’re pleased to reopen our Beavercreek store after experiencing such a devastating event, and we’re thankful for our employees and trusted business partners who were on site the next day to start the cleanup process,” said Sarah Brown, ALDI Springfield division vice president. “The entire community was affected in one way or another, and it’s encouraging to see how quickly we’ve come together to rebuild. We’re looking forward to welcoming local shoppers back to our Beavercreek location to give them the fresh, affordable groceries they know they can count on us for.”

In the days following the tornadoes, ALDI held its annual disaster relief packing event at its headquarters in Batavia, Ill. Each year, ALDI employees pack thousands of boxes of nonperishable food and distribute them to local food banks. To support the communities affected by the tornadoes, ALDI sent more than 700 boxes to The Dayton Foodbank. Additionally, ALDI donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in Dayton and the surrounding region.

“The Foodbank is honored to work with ALDI, not only during times of natural disasters, but also each day as we work to reduce food insecurity among our Miami Valley neighbors,” said Michelle L. Riley, Chief Executive Officer of The Foodbank. “The food boxes ALDI sent following the Memorial Day tornadoes were crucial during our immediate disaster relief response. Each box was put directly into the hands of families who lost everything in the storms. We simply could not do this important work without ALDI by our side.”