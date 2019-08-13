TCN expands north

XENIA — TCN Behavioral health has expanded into Logan and Champaign counties to fill a need in those areas.

The Xenia-based non-profit — with a mission to improve lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services — acquired Consolidated Care Incorporated, which was combined of former Mental Health Services and Alcohol/Drug Addiction Services agencies.

“They were struggling financially and their funding board … recognized they probably needed some help,” said TCN associate CEO Tom Otto. “They chose us. They felt like we were the best fit. It made sense. It makes us a bigger organization.”

TCN will offer similar services to what it offers in Greene County including substance abuse treatment and substance use partial hospitalization and add primary care services, expanded recovery housing for men and women and medication assisted treatments, along with prevention work with schools.

”We’re excited to expand services up there,” Otto said.

The acquisition was finalized in early July and so far it’s been a smooth transition, which included some technology upgrades.

“Their staff really welcomed it,” Otto said. “(The clients) embraced changed. The thing they care about is, ‘Am I getting the help I need.’ We feel like we do an exceptional job here with our clients.”

No jobs were eliminated and around 75-80 percent of the staff stayed. Otto said there were a few resignations on the non-clinical side.

”we offered everyone a job,” he said.

Locations in Champaign and Logan counties include Urbana, West Liberty, Bellefontaine, and a small office in Indian Lake

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

