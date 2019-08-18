Mobility clinic offered at Marathon expo

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — For the first time at the Air Force Marathon Expo, a free lower extremity amputee running clinic will be offered 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 and noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Berry Room at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

“This is an incredible opportunity for lower extremity amputees whether they are beginners or experienced runners, to receive one on one training from trained professionals at no cost,” said Brandon Hough, Air Force Marathon director. “The Air Force Marathon is inclusive so we want paratheletes to participate in all aspects of our event.”

Gait Specialist and Physical Therapist Andrea Kinsinger from Optimus Prosthetics will be at the clinic to provide training for those interested in beginning running while American Paralympic gold medalist and one of the featured guest speakers, Grace Norman, will provide instruction for experienced runners who want to improve their technique.

Optimus Prosthetics in Dayton, Ohio, is the provider of Norman’s prosthetics.

At birth, Norman was diagnosed with congenital constriction band syndrome of the left leg. At the age of 16, Norman won her first national title in 2014 at the USA Triathlon Paratriathlon National Championships, and in 2016, she became the first paratriathlete in history to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

This event is free, however, registration is required and anyone who registers before Sept. 11 will receive a free t-shirt from Optimus Prosthetics. Visit usafmarathon.com to sign up.

The 2019 Air Force Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21. The Sports and Fitness expo is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20. The Breakfast of Champions is scheduled for 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and the Gourmet Pasta Dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.