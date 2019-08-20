Louderback not seeking another council term

XENIA — Xenia voters will not see a familiar name on the city council ballot in November.

Long-time councilmember Dale Louderback decided not to run for re-election and was not among those certified to run by the board of elections Monday.

Certified petitions were turned in by current councilmembers Mike Engle, Dr. Edgar Wallace and Will Urschel, former councilmember Thomas Scrivens and challenger Rebekah Dean. There are four seats open.

Louderback said after 12 years he needed to concentrate on his real estate business.

“It’s been my pleasure serving the citizens of Xenia,” he said. “Just thought I’d give somebody else a shot. I’m definitely going to miss it. It’s been my pleasure helping people. That’s one thing you can do as a council person. I think the city is in good shape.”

The Xenia school board has three candidates for two spots: incumbents Dr. Pam Callahan and Tamara Bartley — who was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the death of her father, Bill Spahr — and challenger Ethan Reynolds.

Xenia Township will have a new fiscal officer as Sheila Seiter did not appear on the list of those certified to run. Ballots were certified for Barbara Wead and Jacqueline Robinson.

There is no official candidate for the open Xenia Township Trustee spot as incumbent L. Stephen Combs was not certified.

Current Xenia city prosecutor Ron Lewis is currently running unopposed for municipal court judge.

The list of those certified was provided by the board of elections. Residents wanting to run as a write-in have until 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 to declare. Those who turned in petitions and were not certified to run are ineligible to be a write-in candidate, per the Ohio Revised Code.

Early in-person voting will begin at the Board of Elections office, 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia Oct.8.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

