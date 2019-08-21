Panera coming to Xenia … or maybe not

XENIA — A Panera Bread is coming to Xenia.

Or it may not be.

Confused? Join the club.

An online advertisement placed by area franchisee Covelli Enterprises indicates the company is hiring entry level and fast-track general manager candidates for the Dayton market, specifically mentioning cafes coming in December in Middletown in Xenia.

However, Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky said Panera has not contacted the city and there are no zoning applications on file.

In an email, Jessica Vogel, Covelli’s regional marketing manager said, “Panera Bread/Covelli Enterprises is currently hiring entry level and fast track General Manager candidates for our Dayton, OH Market. We have plans to open two new cafes coming next year, with growth, comes great opportunities.”

When asked specifically about Xenia, she replied, “I can share more details with you as we get closer to the opening.”

Brodsky said developers are “actively seeking” tenants for the Kmart lot, the new development between Main and Greeneway and the area near Penn Station.

There are currently three Panera locations in Greene County — The Greene, The Mall at Fairfield Commons, Sugarcreek Plaza.

File photo A Panera Bread, like this one in Huber Heights, is rumored to be opening in Xenia.

Cryptic job posting has people curious

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

