Little Miami Scenic Trail celebrating 40th with ride, fest

XENIA — In honor of the Little Miami State Park Scenic Trail’s 40th anniversary, the Friends of the Little Miami State Park are hosting a Fall Ride and Trail Fest Saturday- Sunday, Sept. 28- 29.

The two-day event will include bike rides, a family and pet parade, music, overnight stays and a special appearance by former Gov. Bob Taft and Hope Taft. Gov. Taft’s legislative efforts in the late 1970s helped to convert the former train track into the scenic, family-friendly trail residents use today.

Trail Fest will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Avoca Park in Cincinnati, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Morrow Depot in Morrow, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Morgan’s Riverside Campground in Oregonia.

Group trail rides on Saturday and Sunday begin at Xenia Station or at Fifty West Cycling in Cincinnati. Cyclists will ride halfway to the Trail Fest in Morrow on Saturday or to Morgan’s Riverside Campground on Sunday, or ride the full length of the park (55 miles). Cyclists can ride back or reserve the optional trail shuttle for their return. Call 614-875-8459 to reserve.

Day trips include lunch, snack and drink stops, and SAG support and stops provided by Bicycle Revival and Izaak Walton League.

The two-day overnight trip takes cyclists from Fifty West Cycling, Newtown, to Xenia Station on Saturday and from Xenia Station back to Fifty West Cycling on Sunday with an overnight in Xenia. Total round trip is 110 miles.

Round trip ride includes baggage and camping gear transfer to Morgan’s Riverside Campground, or to one of two Xenia hotels, plus lunch both days, snack and drink stops, and SAG support provided by Bicycle Revival and Izaak Walton League.

Rooms and campsites are not included in the ride registration fee, but camping is available at Morgan’s Riverside Campgrounds and Cabins and a block of group rate rooms are available at two Xenia hotels.

Proceeds from the festivities will help sponsor the all-volunteer Friends of the Little Miami State Park in their trail maintenance and beautification efforts and will also be used to support AMBUCS, the organization that provides therapeutic tricycles for local differently-abled veterans and youth.

Vendors, sponsors and volunteers are needed.

Registration fees range from $20 (children) to $100.

For more details and to register, visit littlemiamistatepark.org.

File photo Cyclists take advantage of the Little Miami Scenic Trail. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/08/web1_NEWbikecamp1.jpg File photo Cyclists take advantage of the Little Miami Scenic Trail.