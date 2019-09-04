CSU names interim dean

WILBERFORCE — Central State University has named Dr. Fred Aikens interim dean of the College of Business.

He succeeds Dean Fidelis Ikem, who served in that capacity from 2013 to 2019. Aikens, a 1988 Central State graduate, has been a member of the CSU faculty since 2009, and has served as department chair from 2012 to 2018. As chair, Aikens led the steering committee for accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, receiving accreditation on the first attempt.

Aikens also developed online courses, served as vice chair of the university Senate, and chair of the Academic Policies Committee. He worked on the Academic Standards Committee and the Institutional Review Board for more than six years. In 2014, Aikens served as a fellow in the Academic Leadership Program with the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education. In 2018, Aikens began working as an administrative fellow under the supervision of the provost and vice president for academic affairs. Additionally, he is currently a fellow in the American Academic Leadership Institute.

Prior to returning to his alma mater, Aikens worked with PepsiCo in its restaurant division during the acquisition of Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut restaurants.

He holds a master of arts degree in management from Antioch University, and a doctorate of management in organizational leadership from the University of Phoenix School of Advanced Studies.

Aikens has been married for 28 years to his wife, Theresa, and has two children. He is an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Prince Hall Mason, Dayton Unit of the NAACP, and life member of the CSU National Alumni Association.