Bellbrook schools named best in county

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District was named the best school district in Greene County and the third best school district in the Dayton area according to Niche.com, an online research database that gathers information on communities, schools, and companies.

“We are thankful to have excellent students who embody our high standards for success and we are grateful to employ the best teachers and staff who help to ensure our learners have an unparalleled experience that is both challenging and empowering,” said Douglas Cozad, PhD, district superintendent.

The district also grabbed the top spot in the following 2020 Niche.com Best Schools categories in Greene County: safest school district, the best place to teach, and the district with the best teachers. In addition, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local Schools ranked as the second safest school in the Dayton area as well as fourth in the city for the best teachers and the best place to teach.

“We will continue our pursuit of an excellent educational experience for all of our students and for our community because strong schools are the foundation of a strong and thriving community,” Cozad said.

The Niche.com Best Schools rankings are the result of rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as millions of reviews from Niche.com users.