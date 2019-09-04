Pancakes, please

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Josh Hutchison takes a bite of pancakes at the Cedarville Township Fire Department pancake breakfast Aug. 31 to kick off CedarFest, a Labor Day weekend celebration.
Calvin and Addie Lilje get a close-up look at a fire truck.
A little girl tries to eat in peace.
