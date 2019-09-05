Greene Medical Foundation names president

XENIA — John Nafie has been named president of Greene Medical Foundation.

He served in the Office of Philanthropy at Loma Linda University Health in southern California for the past five years, most recently as development director for the Major Gifts Team. Prior to that, he worked for KB International LLC in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Nafie earned a bachelor’s degree in management — marketing from Southern Adventist University in suburban Chattanooga, Tenn., and his MBA with an emphasis in finance from the University of Tennessee.

Greene Medical Foundation fosters community partnerships to advance Kettering Health Network’s care facilities in Greene County, including Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia and Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

Greene Medical Foundation has invested more than $12 million in programs and facilities at Soin Medical Center and Greene Memorial Hospital, according to its website, including $3,000,000 for the Soin Cancer Care expansion and $1.224,055 for the Surekha and Deepak Kumar MD Conference Center at Soin.