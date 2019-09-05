WPAFB providing shelter for aircraft

WRIGHT- PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Air Force and Navy aircraft have landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to evacuate out of the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Aircraft began arriving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Sept. 2, including F-15C Eagles from the 125th Fighter Wing out of Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, and Navy P-8 Poseidons from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

“Supporting aircrew and aircraft from other bases is part of our mission, and something we take very seriously … we know the importance of taking care of our brothers and sisters while they face challenges back at home” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and Installation commander. “We welcome the crews that recently arrived, and we’re thinking about all of those in the Southeastern United States that have and may be impacted by the hurricane.”

The base stands ready to accept other aircraft as the situation evolves. Plans are currently in place for Wright-Patterson to take in Navy E-2 Hawkeye aircraft from Naval Air Station Norfolk, Virginia, and Air Force KC-10 Extender aerial refueling tankers from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Those plans are subject to change, depending on the future direction and movement of Hurricane Dorian.