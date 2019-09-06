CSU president stepping down after school year

WILBERFORCE — Central State University President Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond is stepping down after the current school year.

Board of trustees chair Mark Hatcher made the announcement in a letter to the to the university community posted online Friday.

“After eight years of inspired, intentional and transformational leadership focused on the tenants of Service, Protocol and Civility, Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond announced yesterday that the 2019-20 academic year will be her last year as president of Central State University,” he wrote. “This transition was planned in connection with Dr. Jackson-Hammond’s contract extension that was entered into in 2018. Consequently, the Board of Trustees has launched the search for the next president of this fine institution.

Hatcher said Jackson-Hammond’s tenure has “undoubtedly marked a period of growth and prosperity for our university and we are all eternally grateful for the course on which we have been set because of her leadership and vision.”

Dr. Jackson-Hammond started her tenure as president with a goal of making Central State beacon of academic excellence and a citadel for growth opportunities for our students to thrive in a campus environment where they are immersed in scholarship, increased research opportunities and the arts in preparation for future success,” Hatcher posted. “To that end, the Central State University Board of Trustees declares to our beloved ‘Madam President,’ mission accomplished. Over the remainder of this academic year we will have designated opportunities for the campus, greater community and the State of Ohio to celebrate the accomplishments of our eighth president of Central State University.”

Jackson-Hammond told students in an online letter that serving as CSU president has been the “greatest highlight” of her professional journey.

“During this year, I will work tirelessly to support you and every opportunity available to get you through and to the finish line – graduation,” Jackson-Hammond wrote. “Let the finish line be your motivation. Thank you sons and daughters of Central State University — you have my heart!”

The board of trustees is appointing a Presidential Search Advisory Committee to work with search consultants, Academic Search, Inc. and the board in conducting this national search. The 12-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee will be broadly representative and includes representation from the student body, faculty, administration, alumni, members of the community as well as members of the board of trustees.

The Board anticipates the selection of the final candidate in the first quarter of 2020 to allow transitional planning prior to the next academic year at Central State, according to Hatcher.

The search advisory committee will conduct a number of listening sessions on campus Sept. 16-17. Faculty, staff, students, community representatives and alumni will be invited to participate in scheduled conversation, according to Hatcher. In addition, CSU community members can provide input into the process to CentralStatePresident@academicsearch.org.