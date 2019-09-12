Retired Sergeant Del Braund, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, concluded the event with the playing of bagpipes.

The American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 is expected to honor fallen service members with the annual rifle salute.

The ceremony invited Col. Michael Phillips, vice commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 88th Air Base Wing as the keynote speaker.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted the 18th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sept. 11 on the front lawn of the National Center for Medical Readiness, otherwise known as Calamityille.

The City of Fairborn obtained a piece of steel from the twin towers in March 2011, which was incorporated into the city’s 9/11 memorial. Nine tree and 11 rose bushes are planted around the monument to symbolize the date. The memorial highlights that Fairborn “will never forget.” Pictured are members of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Color Guard during the invocation, which was provided by American Legion Chaplin Kevin Knepp

