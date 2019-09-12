WSARC awarded $49 million initiative

FAIRBORN — Wright State Applied Research Corporation (WSARC) has been selected to lead a bold, first-of-its-kind U.S. Air Force Academic Partnership and Engagement Experiment (APEX) program to enhance Air Force partnerships with academia.

The five-year, $49 million APEX project will focus on enhancing academic engagement nationwide in support of the Air Force Small Business program, National Defense Strategy and the Air Force’s 2030 Strategy.

Focusing initially on the Air Force’s Small Business Innovative Research/Small Business Technology Transition Research program, APEX will improve the connections between the Air Force, academia and industry across the United States to result in a major leap forward for Air Force defense technology development.

“Importantly, the APEX project focuses specifically on growing the Air Force’s technological defense capabilities in partnership with academia,” said Bill Harrison, the Air Force Research Laboratory small-business director: “This is the first of its kind in the country working across the country to connect small businesses with academia.”

During the five-year program APEX will expand and accelerate technology transfer from universities to industry and the Department of Defense across the United States, enabling the Air Force to extend its technological superiority. APEX will begin with facilitation of the Small Business Technology Transition Research program, which requires partnerships between universities and small businesses.

“APEX is a one-of-a-kind program that will focus on enhancing academic engagement while strengthening the relationship between the Air Force and our academic institutions nationwide,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “Wright State University has earned this position as the lead institution for this initiative due to its continual pursuit of scientific discovery and support of this nation’s military. APEX will play a cutting-edge role in developing the technology and practices of tomorrow, and I am proud that the nexus of these activities will be right here in the Dayton area.”

“The APEX initiative is designed to expand the Air Force’s scientific presence, enhance access to top national and global talent, advance innovative workforce development, increase technology-transfer opportunities and create a robust pipeline of technology proficient airmen and airwomen,” added Dennis Andersh, chief executive officer of WSARC.

Under the APEX initiative, Wright State will play a key role employing advanced machine learning and data science to identify scientists and scientific communities around the country whose work can be developed for Air Force use. Michael Raymer and Tanvi Banerjee, professors of computer science in Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science, will provide critical expertise to establish APEX’s data analytics capability.

“This will enable Wright State to play a critical and integral role nationally in support of the Air Force’s academic engagement strategy,” said Wright State President Cheryl B. Schrader. “The university is thrilled and honored to be able to help the Air Force form new partnerships that will draw technologies out of universities, government and business. We’re nimble, we’re hungry and we’re creative.”

“It is always encouraging when our Dayton-area research institutions are recognized nationally,” added Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “We have so much talent in our region, and it is exciting that Wright State Research Institute has been chosen as a partner for this new Air Force initiative,”

APEX is established via an Air Force-WSARC Partnership Intermediary Agreement. The $49 million agreement leverages WSARC leadership of the Ohio Federal Research Network to improve academic and industry research partnerships across Ohio, created in partnership with The Ohio State University.

“It is of little surprise Wright State was chosen for the prestigious role,” said Schrader. “Wright State University has a rich history of academic-Air Force collaboration.”