Haller changes mind, not running for re-election

XENIA — Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller will not be running for re-election.

Haller, prosecutor since 2006, made the surprise announcement Wednesday afternoon, about two weeks after he announced a re-election bid.

“I am saddened to say that unforeseen circumstances have changed my plan to run in 2020,” Haller said in a press release. “I must put the health and well-being of my family above everything else. I want to thank all of you who have supported me over the years and were ready to step up for this campaign. Your support means the world to me.”

In announcing his re-election bid, Haller said he expected to be challenged by former assistant county prosecutor Alice DeWine. DeWine neither confirmed nor denied she is running but did offer praise for Haller.

“I have a lot of respect for Steve Haller,” she said. “I appreciate his service to Greene County and I wish him well.”

Haller’s current term will end in January 2021 and he said he will focus on that.

“Meanwhile, as your county prosecutor, I will continue to provide the highest level of service to all of our clients,” Haller said.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Haller.jpg

Long-time prosecutor cites family responsibilities

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.