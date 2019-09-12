Career center breaks ground on airport hangar

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Greene County Career Center broke ground Wednesday for a new hangar at the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport that will help shape the future of aviation.

The planned 7,500 square-foot building and accompanying training space will be the home of the career center’s new aviation maintenance technician program, set to begin in the 2020-21 school year.

The $942,000 project will provide career opportunities in the aviation industry including, but not limited to, airframe and power plant mechanic certification programs.

“This is an amazing opportunity for residents of Greene County,” career center Superintendent Dave Deskins said. “There are needs and we are here to fill them.”

According to State Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek), the Federal Aviation Administration will need 35,000 large body jets in the future. It will also need certified mechanics to service them.

“We know good and well what the opportunities are here,” Perales said. “We are the birth place of aviation. If we can’t do it, who can?”

The building is projected to be completed by the end of May 2020. Around 90 percent of the cost was covered by an $850,00 grant from the state, which was secured by a partnership between the Dayton Development Coalition’s Priority Development and Advocacy Committee, the career center, and county commissioners. Perales and fellow State Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia) helped make sure the state legislature funded the project.

“This is a great day on a lot of different levels,” Commission President Tom Koogler said. “This is our future. What’s going to happen here … is going to pay so many dividends.”

Mike Uecker, career center board president, said the idea for the new program came about after the board taxed Deskins with developing a data-driven vision of “where to go” with the career center.

“We’re building a program that’s going to benefit future generations of our students in Greene County … who are interested in an aviation career,” he said.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News County elected officials and other dignitaries break ground on the new Greene County Career Center’s new hangar at the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_IMG_3968.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News County elected officials and other dignitaries break ground on the new Greene County Career Center’s new hangar at the Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.