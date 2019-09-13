Xenia schools continue to improve test scores

XENIA — Xenia students are making progress in state testing.

According to district report cards released by the state Thursday, Xenia Community Schools went from an D to a C in the progress section of the test, which looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances. A grade of C means students are making the expected progress. An A or B indicates more progress, while a D or F indicates less progress.

Overall, the district went from an F to a C. Gifted students improved from an C to a A, while lowest 20 percent in achievement and students with disabilities still received an F.

Like last year, the Xenia district received an overall grade of D. Xenia received a C in graduation rate, gap closing, and at-risk K-3 readers, a D in achievement, and an F in the prepared for success component. All grades were the same as last year except the K-3 reading component, which received a D last year.

“The Xenia Community School District continues to make outstanding progress,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said in an email. “This year the Xenia Community Schools received its best report card since the inception of the new Ohio Department of Education academic reporting standards. We either met or exceeded state targets in four of the six component areas.”

Gap closing shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for the most vulnerable populations of students in English language arts, math and graduation. The district met 71.8 percent of the annual measurable objectives, down just .1 percent from last year. AMOs measure the academic performance of specific groups of students, such as racial and demographic groups. Each group is compared against the collective performance of all Ohio students in that group.

Achievement measures if student performance met thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall using performance index and indicators met.

The Performance Index — a part of achievement — measures the test results of every student, not just those who score proficient or higher. There are seven levels on the index and districts receive points for every student who takes a test. The higher the achievement level, the more points awarded in the district’s index. This rewards schools and districts for improving the performance of all students, regardless of achievement level.

Indicators Met measures the percent of students who have passed state tests.

PI improved from 66.5 percent to 67.6 percent, while the district against met just one indicator, 3.8 percent.

The four-year graduation received a D, going down from 85.2 percent to 82.1 percent. The five-year rate remained a C, dropping slightly from 88.2 percent to 87.8 percent.

Prepared for success examines the number of students who earned a remediation-free score on all parts of the ACT or SAT, earned an honors diploma, and/or earned an industry-recognized credential. Bonus points were also available. The overall score improved from meeting 33.5 percent of the state benchmark to 36.4 percent.

“We continue to see our students meeting or exceeding achievement standards on our internal district assessments,” Lofton said. “This is proof that our academic initiatives are working, in spite of the constantly moving target that seems to change without fail every year.”

Paolo DeMaria, superintendent of public instruction, lauded districts state-wide for getting better.

“This year’s report cards show continuous improvement is ongoing and that, across Ohio, we are getting better and better at challenging, preparing and empowering each child,” he said. “We are seeing positive results from the focus on equity, partnerships and quality schools for all students. I applaud the hard work by students, teachers, parents and community members that has led to the progress we see. That said, we must keep pushing forward. We will continue to implement Each Child, Our Future, Ohio’s shared strategic plan for education, and keep looking for ways to more effectively serve the state’s 1.7 million students.”

Lofton https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Dr-Gabriel-Lofton-headshot.jpg Lofton Courtesy Ohio Department of Education https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/09/web1_Report-Card-copy-copy.jpg Courtesy Ohio Department of Education

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.