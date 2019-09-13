Greeneview shows improvement in report card components

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview schools showed marked improvement in some areas and consistency in others on the district’s state report card released Thursday.

The district improved its progress and gap closing grades, while also improving in the sub-components of achievement. However Superintendent Isaac Seevers said daily occurrences in each building really tell the tale of the district.

“The core beliefs and practices of our district are driven by goals, promote growth, and build relationships,” Seevers said. “First and foremost, we believe that these report cards issued by the Ohio Department of Education do little to focus on the real work that takes place in our district each day. That is seen in the relationships our staff build with our students and our district has built with the community. Our students are engaged in service learning in our community and that relationship has worked to strengthen and improve our community and goes a long way to preparing our students for success as productive citizens. Those relationships are essential, but it is impossible to capture this on a purely objective, statistical report card.”

Seevers added that the district won’t change its focus based on a test score.

“Our goals remain consistent, to provide our students with an excellent education that prepares them to be successful members of society,” he said. “We believe that success on these assessments is important to that end, but it is only one component of being college and career ready. We will not back down from our ultimate academic goals to improve test scores and our staff and students are working diligently each day to work towards that goal.”

That didn’t keep Seevers from lauding the district’s students for their work on the state tests, however.

“There is much celebrate on this report card,” he said. “We are growing and improving as a district and I am proud of the work of our staff and students.”

Overall the district received a C, the same as last year. Greeneview went from a B to an A in gap closing and from an F to a D in progress. Graduation rate was again an A and achievement and prepared for success each remained a D. After receiving a C in the K-3 literacy last year, the district was not graded this year because less than 5 percent of kindergarten students were not on track.

“Not where we ultimately want to be but we will promote and celebrate the improvements we saw this year as we set goals for improvement in the future,” Seevers said.

Gap closing shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations for the most vulnerable populations of students in English language arts, math and graduation.

Achievement measures if student performance met thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall using performance index and indicators met. The performance index measures the test results of every student, not just those who score proficient or higher. Greeneview received 88.7 of 120 possible points (73.9 percent) for a C, its highest score in four years. It met eight of 24 indicators, which measure the percent of students who have passed state tests. Although it received an F like last year, the percentage grew from 28 percent to 33.3 percent.

The progress component looks closely at the growth that all students are making based on their past performances. A C indicates expected growth while a higher or lower grade indicates more or less growth respectively. In addition to improving the overall grade, gifted students and the lowest 20 percent in achievement improved from F’s to D’s.

Prepared for success examines the number of students who earned a remediation-free score on all parts of the ACT or SAT, earned an honors diploma, and/or earned an industry-recognized credential. Bonus points were also available.

Seevers also highlighted a couple other areas of which he was most proud:

— Growth in passage rates in 14 of the 21 tested areas.

— Improved passage rate by 10 percent in third grade ELA, 19 percent in fifth grade math, and 14 percent in seventh grade ELA.

— Improved passage rate in seven of the eight ELA tested grades.

— Biggest gains were seen in writing subscores with 36 percent growth in fourth grade, 25 percent growth in fifth grade, 36 percent growth in eighth grade, and 20 percent growth in ninth grade.

“We believe this is a result of our emphasis of writing across the curriculum,” Seevers said.

Seevers commended the district’s graduation rates of 94.1 percent (four year) and 94 percent (five year), both improvements from last year.

“We are proud of our work in this area to get our students a diploma,” Seevers said. “This past year we created the Bridge Academy, which serves at our most at-risk student population and were thrilled to graduate all five seniors who were enrolled in that program.”

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

