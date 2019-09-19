YMCA looking into drowning death

XENIA — The YMCA of Greater Dayton is investigating how a man drowned in the Xenia Y pool last week.

Vijay Kumar Goenka was found at the bottom of the pool the morning of Sept. 14. He died Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office the official cause of death was a drowning with the presence of arterial sclerosis and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vijay Kumar Goenka and we wish to express our condolences to Mr. Goenka’s family and friends,” YMCA of Greater Dayton President and CEO Dale Brunner said in an email to the Gazette. “We have launched an internal investigation to determine how the incident occurred. The safety and security of all members, families, visitors, and volunteers is the highest priority for all employees at the Xenia YMCA and at all YMCA’s of Greater Dayton.”

Brunner added that the “YMCA places great attention and energy on providing communities with a safe environment and we will do our utmost to protect everyone at our facilities.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.