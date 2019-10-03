Meet the candidates night set for Xenia

XENIA — Voters in Xenia will have the opportunity to meet local candidates during a forum Oct. 16 at the senior center.

Candidates for city council, township trustees, school board and municipal court will speak and then participate in a question-and-answer period with voters.

Voters will also have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with candidates after the formal presentations.

Certified city council candidates include Dr. Edgar Wallace, Thomas Scrivens, and Rebekah Dean. Cody Branum is a write-in candidate.

School board candidates include Pam Callahan, Tamara Spahr Bartley, and Ethan Reynolds.

There are no certified township trustees candidates however Roy R. Colbrunn, Sheri Combs, John D. Faulkner, Cindy Gould, Michal Hood, Jeremy VanDyne, and Barbara J. Wead were certified by the board of elections as write-in candidates.

Ron Lewis is running unopposed for municipal court judge.

The deadline for voter registration is Monday, Oct. 7. You can register on line: https://www.sos.state.oh.us/globalassets/elections/forms/4010.pdf, or visit the board of elections at 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. Your form must be received or postmarked by Monday, Oct. 7 to be valid.