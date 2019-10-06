CU to be ‘Jam’ packed Oct. 12

CEDARVILLE — A single day at Cedarville University can change a life — or 1,000 lives. On Saturday, Oct. 12, the university will hold its annual Junior Jam event, a day packed with energy, faith and fun for third- through sixth-graders.

The schedule for the day will include music, games and hands-on activities. Lunch will be provided. The theme for Junior Jam this year is “Powerful Persuasion,” centered around Romans 8:38-39.

“We want the kids to think about how easily we can be persuaded by catchy ads that try to sell us things or celebrities telling us how we should act or look,” said Chrissy Faulkner, Cedarville event manager and Junior Jam coordinator. “But we also want them to think about how we need to be persuaded to follow Jesus no matter the cost.”

Junior Jam will start at 8:30 a.m. with check-in at the Dixon Ministry Center. The event will kick off with a 10 a.m. opening program, followed by lunch and activity rotations led by Cedarville University student volunteers. The event will wrap up with a closing session from 3-4 p.m.

The speaker for the event will be Matt Adams, a professional illusionist and evangelist. HeartSong, Cedarville University’s touring worship band, will lead music.

Not only will the kids have a chance to hear and apply the speaker’s message, but they will go deeper in discussion with their student leaders.

Nearly 300 Cedarville students volunteer to assist with leading small groups, event preparation, serving food, cleanup and games.

“Having 1,000 guests on campus for a day requires a lot of assistance, and I appreciate every student who volunteers to help,” Faulkner said. “It’s also a benefit to them because they get to interact and engage these kids in so many different ways throughout the day.”

Adult youth ministry leaders who are chaperoning are encouraged to participate in free workshops held at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.