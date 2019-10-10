GC Children Services’ ‘Trunk or Treat’ set for Oct. 30

XENIA — Greene County Children Services will host its 12th Annual “Trunk or Treat” 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Greene County Social Services complex on Ledbetter Road.

The free, safe Halloween celebration is open to all Greene County families and attracts hundreds of children each year.

Employees from all divisions of the Greene County Department of Job and Family Services, along with many other local organizations, will pass out treats to children and useful information to parents.

“We appreciate the support we receive from the community each year for this event,” said Lana Penney, administrator of Greene County Children Services. “Trunk or Treat is our chance to reach out to all Greene County children and families and provide a fun, positive experience for them. From the other agencies who participate to the hundreds of Greene County families that turn out each year, the response is really heartwarming and says a lot about our community.”

Other organizations participating in this year’s Children Services’ Trunk or Treat event include CareSource, Kids Learning Place/Head Start, Greene County Library, The Hope Spot, TCN Behavioral Health, Parks and Trails, Greene CATS, Xenia Police Department’s DARE Program, Family and Children First, Greene County CASA, Community Action Partnership, Greene Memorial Hospital/Soin Medical Center, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, Greene County Clerk of Courts and Title Division, Xenia FISH Food Pantry, Domestic Relations Court, and FRABAAA (First Responders & Bikers Advocating Against Abuse), among others.