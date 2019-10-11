Chamber accepting award nominations

XENIA — Honoring outstanding contributions by Xenia residents and businesses, the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual awards that will be presented at the XACC Annual Awards Dinner Feb. 29, 2020.

“We urge everyone to think about individuals who have made Xenia a better place to live, work and do business,” said XACC President Alan Liming. “We know there are so many worthy people who deserve to be nominated and honored. Take a few minutes and submit a nomination.”

Any XACC member may nominate as many people/businesses they would like for each of the following awards. Nomination forms are available on the XACC website.

F.M Torrence Award: To honor a chamber member for a lifetime of promoting the business, culture, educational, religious and civic life in the Xenia community.

S.L. Stephen Award: To honor a chamber member who has promoted the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and our community for at least the past two years.

Russ Remick Retail – Service Award: To publicly recognize a chamber member company that has distinguished itself in the retail or service industry.

Dodds Monument Industrial Award: To publicly recognize a chamber member company that has distinguished itself in manufacturing, research and development, or in distribution and warehousing.

Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award: To honor an individual, organization or business — chamber or non-chamber member — who has promoted Xenia locally, regionally, nationally and/or internationally.

Liming said that nominations may be:

• Completed online and submitted electronically at www.xacc.com;

• Downloaded and delivered to the XACC office at 334 W. Market St., Xenia, Ohio 45385; or

• Emailed to admin@xacc.com.

For more information, contact Liming or Nikki Welsh at 937-372-3591 or by emailing alan@xacc.com or nikki@xacc.com.

All nominations must be submitted no later than Dec. 13.