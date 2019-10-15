BREAKING: WSU president to retire

FAIRBORN — Cheryl B. Schrader has announced plans to retire as president of Wright State University effective Dec. 31.

“I am extremely proud of the many things that we’ve accomplished during my service as president of Wright State, and I am grateful for this experience and for the wonderful support I received throughout Raider Country,” said Schrader.

Schrader said she will begin preparing for a return to teaching and research and plans to spend more quality time with her family.

Sean Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Wright State University Board, said Schrader’s work has been essential in helping balance the university’s budget, avoiding fiscal watch and establishing a new collective bargaining agreement with the faculty.

“Dr. Schrader has helped instill strong budget controls and accountability that will serve us well into the future and we are grateful for her work,” Fitzpatrick said.

A special meeting of the Board of Trustees to discuss the matter has been called for Wednesday, Oct. 16.

She began July 1, 2017 and was the university’s seventh president, signing a five-year contract.