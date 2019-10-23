XENIA — Colorful flying discs in the sky Oct. 19 marked the opening of the new Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Caesar Ford Park Disc Golf Course.

The 18-hole course at 520 S. Stringtown Road is open to the public for both recreational and competitive disc golf players.

GCP&T Director Jon Dobney welcomed a crowd to officially dedicate the new course Saturday, followed by the Innova Disc Golf Pro Clinic with PDGA Pro World Champion Steve Wisecup and FPO Champion Christine Jennings.

Born and raised in Dayton, Wisecup now lives in California and works for Innova. Jennings lives and works in the Dayton area as an Innova-sponsored Female Pro Open player.

“Do you guys like the course?” Robin Gregory, special events manager, asked, which was followed by cheers.

J. Gary Dropcho, who has more than 30 years of experience in the sport, designed the course.

“It’s been a great honor and pleasure,” Dropcho said. “It [took] seven months from the inception until completion. That is the fastest I’ve ever seen a complete course go in, so congratulations to Greene County and everyone involved.”

Brian Crabtree and the team at Dayton Disc Golf course supported planning and development of the course, as well as Innova Disc Golf. Hole 1 was dedicated to Crabtree at the event.

Accorind to GCP&T, local enthusiasts anticipate the “world-class” course to draw interest from around the U.S. and from other countries.

Disc golf is played like ball golf, but instead using a flying disc. One stroke is counted each time the disc is thrown. The goal is to acquire the lowest possible score. Players are defer to all other park users, including horse riders.

Beyond the disc golf course, the park — which is the county’s largest at more than 250 acres— includes a newly-restored amphitheater for events and 10 miles of trails for mountain biking, horseback riding and hiking.

Players practice throwing discs on the new course. Ribbon cutting attendees pick out a perfect disc after the dedication. Players practice throwing discs on the new course. A group of disc golf players throw discs into a basket Oct. 16 before the dedication ofGreene County Parks & Trails' Caesar Ford Park Disc Golf Course. A new map outlines the 18-hole course.

