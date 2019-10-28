BMS seventh graders return to the moon

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook Middle School seventh graders recently finished their hands-on astronomy unit.

Students were able to go inside a digital starlab where they could view space videos and pictures in the inflatable dome (available to Greene County Schools through a grant). The class also had Tim Slauenwhite, an engineer who has worked with rockets, as a guest speaker to share real-world space experiences and connections. He gave students information about projects he had worked on with rockets and also current events with NASA and SpaceX.

The students took a field trip to the Dayton Challenger Learning Center (funded by a Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Education Foundation grant) and with Commander Starshine, Commander Woo, and Commander Rex were able to successfully complete their mission to return to the moon. Students worked various jobs in the space station and mission control room during the field trip and were able to experience what it would be like to have that job in real life. Students showed stellar knowledge of the moon phases, eclipses, tides, and facts about Earth throughout their unit labs and activities, according to teacher Jennifer St. Pierre.

“We’re thankful to the community members and grants that helped bring our learning beyond just the regular classroom setting,” she said. “Science is fun.”