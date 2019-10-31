BHS principal resigns amid investigation

BEAVERCREEK — George Caras resigned as Beavercreek High School principal effective Dec. 31.

He had been on administrative leave since Sept. 27 for using an inappropriate word, which he self-reported, according to his personnel file.

Caras’s resignation was accepted by the board during a special meeting, which included an executive session, Thursday. Caras will reportedly use accrued vacation time until his resignation is official and not return.

“The Board accepts the resignation of George Caras as Principal of Beavercreek High School effective at the end of the day on December 31, 2019,” an email statement said. “The Board thanks George for his student centered approach and commitment to improving educational opportunities for the students of Beavercreek High School as principal, and that the Board has made no determination, and will not be making any determination as to any discipline regarding George.”

Caras was placed on administrative leave after an interaction with a BHS student in which he used the inappropriate word.

According to a Twitter post from Caras’ daughter Sydney Caras, Caras wore a “durag” for 80’s day and it led to the conversation with the student about the origin of the “N-word.”

“The Board recognizes recent publicity renders further service by George as Principal untenable, so George and the Board have reached an understanding as to his separation by amicable mutual agreement, which agreement is hereby approved by the Board and the President and Treasurer are authorized to execute the same on behalf of this Board,” the board statement said.

Caras also received a written warning in August 2018 after allegedly making inappropriate reactions and comments concerning staffing changes in the instructional media center during the high school’s opening day staff meeting.

Caras — in his third year at Beavercreek — also had several negative entries in his personnel file from Northmont City Schools, where he served as high school principal from 2008-2017.

He was told he was on “thin ice” while at NHS according to a letter in his personnel file dated May 31, 2013.

The letter, from then-Superintendent Sarah C. Zatik, was in reference to comments he made at the 2013 graduation.

The letter also references “previous conversations about some of your inappropriate comments; it was noted as an area of improvement in a past evaluation” and a recommendation that Caras write out speeches and run them by another administrator.

Zatik told Caras she had numerous complaints from board members, staff, and parents about inappropriate remarks including comments about the board president’s husband’s surgery; about girls with short skirts, and who can wear them short.

“The board and central office hold their breath every time you go to the microphone,” Zatik wrote.

Prior to Northmont, Caras was principal at Kennedy Elementary School in Kettering from 1998-2008 and had nothing negative in his personnel file, according to the district’s human capital office.

Caras also spent 13 years in various positions in the Dayton Public Schools district.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/10/web1_Caras-5.jpg

By Scott Halasz shalasz@civitasmedia.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.