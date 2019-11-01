School board, township seats up for grabs

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek voters in the Nov. 5 election will elect two school board members, a township fiscal officer, a township trustee and a municipal court judge.

Candidates spoke at the Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club Candidates and Issues Night Oct. 21.

Beavercreek City School District Board of Education

Two incumbents and one challenger are running for two open spots.

Peg Arnold has served for nearly 16 years on the school board.

“Some refer to me as ‘the encyclopedia’ — my memory is still working pretty well and I can provide lots of data to anyone who needs it,” she said. “I’ve worked hard on several initiatives that have made Beavercreek a better place.”

She was involved with the building of the new schools, has supported the show choirs and athletic teams for years, and has served on various committees including the Ohio Grandparents Coalition, Beavercreek Advocacy Committee, and is a member of the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame. Arnold is also a court-appointed special advocate for Greene County Juvenile Court CASA.

“I still have a lot to share and definitely have the will to share it,” she said, asking for support. “I promise to be myself and nobody else and I will keep using my experience that you can trust.”

Chris Stein is originally from Texas, where he earned a master’s in curriculum instruction, taught middle and high school, was an education specialist at NASA Johnson Space Center and worked for the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Stein now works as a data analyst for Wright State University, is a member of the Beavercreek Charter Review Commission and volunteers for Ohio River Road Runners Club.

“My entire professional career spent in public service, I have a calling for civic duty. Now that I have established roots I am excited to throw my hat into the ring for your consideration as a school board member. With my experience, education and data analyst skills I’d be a great asset as a board member,” he said. “I‘ve made data-driven decisions in every job I’ve held and I’d continue to do so … I am seeking your support because I can bring a fresh perspective to the board, be a voice for all stakeholders, a conduit between the community and the schools.”

Gene Taylor has been on the board for four years. Living in Beavercreek since 1978, he operates Gene Taylor Builders Incorporated and for 35 years served Beavercreek Schools as a teacher, social studies department chair, and wrestling coach.

Taylor said on the board he’s involved the community in important decisions including hiring a superintendent, working on a master facilities plan and putting the district checkbook online.

“These are just the beginning of fulfilling the promises I made four year ago. The building blocks for a great future are in place. The challenge now is to provide a workable blueprint to move forward from this point,” he said. “I want what we all want — the highest quality of education for our children, schools that prepare our students to meet their full potential and become productive citizens. This makes our community strong.”

Beavercreek Township Fiscal Officer

Ryan A. Rushing, a current city council member with a term expiring in 2021, is running unchallenged.

Rushing said he’s a Wright State University graduate and has served on the Beavercreek High School Alumni Association, WSU Board of Trustees and Beavercreek Board of Zoning Appeals. He’s also the finance director for the Municipality of Carlisle.

“I will bring my experience as finance director and my common sense approach to problem solving to the office,” he said. “My vision for the township fiscal office is to bring a culture of collaboration and empowerment, to implement proven best practices … By empowering township staff and getting them the resources and tools they need … Beavercreek Township will continue to grow and prosper. I will take the office to new heights.”

Beavercreek Township Trustee

Two write-in candidates are running for one seat. Write-in candidates’ names must be spelled correctly on the ballot.

Candidate Jessica Dean’s husband, Josiah Dean, spoke on her behalf at the forum.

“Jessica had our third baby three days ago,” he told the audience. “I’m here in her place.”

Dean graduated from WSU, where she studied criminal justice. She and her husband own and operate a local car wash business they started in 2011 called Wash It Dean.

“We need more small business owners in government to balance budgets and keep government in check,” her husband said. “We would appreciate your support on November 5.”

Dean’s platform includes opposing tax increases, offering alternatives to create new revenue sources for township operations, promoting safer streets and neighborhoods and rebuilding infrastructure.

Tom Kretz, a current board member, is also running for the open spot. Kretz said he’s lived in Beavercreek for 26 years, has been married for 30 years and his sons attended Beavercreek Schools.

Kretz is also a business owner. Kretz has served on Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce and Miami Valley Military Affairs Association. He volunteers with youth sports, service organizations and as a SCORE mentor.

“As your township trustee for the past five years I take my responsibility very seriously. I simply don’t play games with tax payer dollars,” he said. “I included the Pledge of Allegiance at trustee meetings, posted meeting videos online, eliminated deficit by cutting $800,000 in spending, discovered and fixed a $100,000 payroll mistake, represented the township at Ohio Supreme Court and Greene County court cases successfully, and increased township interest from $31,000 to over $688,000 since I’ve been in office. I’m committed to keep Beavercreek safe and affordable.”

Fairborn Municipal Court Judge

Judge Beth Cappelli is running unopposed for re-election.

She discussed programs she and her staff have implemented: a traffic intervention program, a drug court, and an internship program for college credit with Wright State University and Cedarville University. She said her office has also received grants from the Ohio Supreme Court for technology improvements.

“I want to thank my staff publicly, I could not have done these things without them,” Cappelli said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Local Issues #6 Beavercreek Township — Fire/EMS, additional, 3.5 mills, continuing, commencing 2019 #9 Greene County Park District — Operations, renewal, 0.9 mill, 5 years, commencing 2020 #14 Beavercreek City — Charter amendments

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

