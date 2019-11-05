Township trustee results won’t be known for a while

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Residents in Xenia Township will have to wait until Nov. 19 to find out who the new township trustee is.

Nobody was certified to the ballot by the board of elections and seven declared write-in candidacy. Those votes were not counted Tuesday night, according to the BOE.

“While unofficial votes for certified candidates and for questions and issues that appear on the ballot are counted on election night, the Board will not know who each write-in vote was cast for until a careful review following election day,” according to an email from board director Llyn McCoy. “The Board of Elections will use the 11 days after the election to review all ballots which contain write-in votes to make certain that only write-in votes are counted for those who filed a valid declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.”

The write-in candidates were Roy R. Colbrunn, Sheri Combs, John D. Faulkner, Cindy Gould, Michal Hood, Jeremy VanDyne and Barbara J. Wead.

They are hoping to fill the spot created when incumbent Steve Combs — who was elected in 2015 — was not certified to run in this election due to a clerical error in his petitions.

A write-in was also certified for Xenia City Council, Cody Brannum, but he was one of four running for four spots and will be elected as long as he received one valid write-in vote.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

