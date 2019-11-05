XENIA — A pair of incumbents were holding on to their spots on the Xenia Community School District Board of Education according to incomplete results at press time.

Tamara Spahr Bartley had received 1,895 votes, while Pam Callahan had 1,892 votes with about 62 percent of the precincts reporting. Challenger Ethan Reynolds had 1,653 votes.

Bartley, a 1990 Xenia High School graduate, was appointed to the school board Jan. 14 to fill a spot created when her father, Bill Spahr, died last December. She was chosen from a group of four finalists and an initial pool of nine applicants.

Callahan, a 1987 XHS grad, ran unopposed in the November 2015 election and won the seat previously occupied by Nodie Washington, who did not seek reelection. she was sworn in during the first meeting of 2016.

Reynolds is a newcomer to Xenia, having served on the New Carlisle City Council for more than 7 years, including time as mayor before resigning in May to pursue other life and career goals, according to media reports.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

