Stone leads in early mayoral results

XENIA — Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone held a significant lead over challenger Julie Vann on Tuesday evening although just nine out of 40 precincts were reporting to the Greene County Board of Elections at press time. Stone had collected 2,926 votes, or nearly 54% of the tally, versus 2,497 or 46% of the votes for former Mayor Vann. It was unclear from the results from the Board of Elections which precincts were outstanding.

The race for Beavercreek City Council was tight at press time with Pete Bales leading a group of four candidates who are vying for three seats. Bales had 3,614 votes with Don Adams just behind with 3,612 votes. Glenn Duerr, with 2,873 votes and Charles Curran with 2,841 were slightly behind and fighting for the third vacant seat.

In the race for the Beavercreek Board of Education, three candidates are battling for two open spots. When votes from Montgomery County were included, Gene Taylor had 4.539 votes to lead the pack, Chris Stein had 3,972 votes and Peg Arnold had 3,340.

In other votes, the Beavercreek Township Fire Tax Levy held a lead of 4,261 for the tax levy versus 2,908 against the levy with 11 of 45 precincts reporting.

The write-in ballots for Beavercreek Township Trustee will have to wait for a decision until at least November 19 according to the Greene County Board of Elections.

“While unofficial votes for certified candidates and for questions and issues that appear on the ballot are counted on election night the Board will not know who each write-in vote was cast for until a careful review following election day,” said Llyn McCoy, Director of the Greene County Board of Elections. “The Board of Elections will use the 11 days after the election to review all ballots which contain write-in votes to make certain that only write-in votes are counted for those who filed a valid declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate.”

The Beavercreek News-Current and Greene County Dailies will update this story as official results become available.